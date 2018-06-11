Ubisoft E3 2018 press conference: Watch live for details on Beyond Good and Evil 2, Assassin's Creed Odyssey and more

Note: Ubisoft's presentation usually includes adult language and content. Parental discretion is advised.

Ubisoft wants you to help make its next hit game.

The French game maker is partnering with the actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt (who, among other things, was featured on the cover of CNET magazine for his movie Snowden) and his startup HitRecord to encourage gamers to submit music and art that could find its way into Ubisoft's upcoming space exploration epic game, Beyond Good and Evil 2.

Gordon-Levitt, speaking before the press conference, said the initiative matches up well with his company's goal of helping people "make things together." Now, he said, "This is the first time we're going to make assets that can go into a video game."

The music and art people create could end up in the game as a mural in a city, or a piece of music playing on the radio, Ubisoft said. The game doesn't have a release

"If you're someone who loves Beyond Good and Evil 2, you can have a part in it," Gordon-Levitt added.

The partnership was one of the bigger announcements from Ubisoft, which also makes games like the cooperative shooting game, Rainbow Six Siege, which was first released three years ago. The game has tallied 35 million people who play, the company said, including professional players who compete against one another in e-sports tournaments.

The company also announced a new installment in its The Division post-apocalyptic online shooting game, which is due in March of next year.

Ubisoft also showed Assassin's Creed Odyssey, the latest installment in its time traveling alternate-history series of games. The game, which is the 11th installment over the past 11 years, has been set in ancient Egypt, the Italian renaissance and the American revolution. The next game will take place in Ancient Greece, Ubisoft said.

Now Playing: Watch this: E3 2018 preview

The E3 press conference schedule

Saturday, June 9

Electronic Arts announced that its upcoming Battlefield 5 game will take on Fortnite. It also unveiled a new Star Wars game, called Jedi Fallen Order, and a release date for its Anthem online epic. [Read our recap here.]



Sunday, June 10

Bethesda showed off new installments of its most popular franchises, including the alternative-history Nazi shooting game Wolfenstein Youngblood, a new game in the industry-defining Doom series and a sequel to the post-apocalyptic shooting game Rage, and revealed that it's working on a new Elder Scrollsgame. Probably the most popular announcement of the evening, though, was Fallout 76, the latest in the post-nuclear war series of games. [Read our recap here.]

Monday, June 11

PC Gaming Show -- 3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET)

Sony -- 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET), How to watch the livestream

Tuesday, June 12

First published June 7 at 4:52 p.m. PT.

Update June 11 at 2:01 p.m. PT: Adds details from Ubisoft's press conference.

E3 2018: What to expect: All the rumors and early news from the year's biggest gaming show.

E3 2018 coverage at CNET: All of our E3 2018 coverage in one place.

E3 2018 coverage at GameSpot: Wall-to-wall coverage of the show from our sister site, GameSpot.

E3 2018 coverage at Giant Bomb: Still more commentary and news from E3, from our colleagues at Giant Bomb.