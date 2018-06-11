Note: Ubisoft's presentation usually includes adult language and content. Parental discretion is advised.
Every year at E3, Ubisoft is usually good for a generally strange presentation as the developer/publisher attempts to cram a wide gamut of genres into a single press conference. We already know about Assassin's Creed Odyssey, but there's plenty more we're expecting to hear about.
When?
- Monday, June 11: 4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT, 11 p.m. BST
- Tuesday, June 12: 3 a.m. AEST
- See the start time in your area
Where?
On this very site. We've embedded the livestream from our colleagues at GameSpot above, so you're good to go -- follow along in real time.
Alternately, you can watch on GameSpot's YouTube channel.
The event itself is happening in Los Angeles, and the CNET team will be there on the ground.
What can we expect?
Most likely we'll see a lot. Here's what we're expecting
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
There appears to be another AC game on deck, and we may not have to wait another year for it. Ubisoft has only teased the game's Ancient Greek setting, and that's about all we know.
- The Division 2
This game already got a thorough reveal at the Xbox press conference on Sunday, but we'll be sure to get even more details from Ubi.
- Splinter Cell
Word is Ubisoft will be rebooting the Splinter Cell series, which would mark the first new title in the franchise in over five years.
- Beyond Good & Evil 2
It's entirely possible we'll finally learn more about just what the hell Beyond Good & Evil 2 is.
- A bunch of other stuff
Look for more info regarding For Honor's second year of content, details on Ubi's (delayed) ship battler Skull and Bones, The Crew 2 and others.
The E3 press conference schedule
Monday, June 11
- PC Gaming Show -- 3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET)
- Sony -- 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET), How to watch the livestream
Tuesday, June 12
- Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET), How to watch the livestream
