Uber's internal sexual harassment report will arrive in May

Enlarge Image Jaap Arriens, NurPhoto via Getty Images

Two months ago, Uber launched a probe into sexual harassment within the company. The result of that investigation will be a report completed in late May, reports Recode.

The investigation delved into a blog post by former Uber engineer Susan Fowler, which detailed incidents of sexual harassment and claimed the company's culture was unfriendly to women.

Uber recruited former Attorney General Eric Holder and Tammy Albarran, who partners with Holder at the Covington & Burling law firm, to lead the investigation.

In a memo to staff, Uber board member Ariana Huffington wrote that Holder and Albarran "have now asked us for more time to complete their assessment." That request was granted, she said, and the report is now expected to be competed "by the end of May."

Amid claims of systemic sexism within Silicon Valley, Uber last month released its first diversity report, in which it said 36 percent of its workforce were women. However, that number shrinks within tech and leadership roles: Women hold 15 percent of tech and 22 percent of leadership positions at Uber.

Uber was contacted for a statement but did not immediately respond.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition.