Uber is hoping to make life a little better for its drivers

If you notice that your Uber driver is a little happier, it might be because the ride-hailing service has announced new features to answer common gripes about the way it handles fares and payments.

First, the company said that starting Monday, May 22, it's changing the way it displays the fares riders pay, making it easier for Uber drivers to understand their earnings without having to calculate things like service fees, sales tax and other items.

Uber is also making it easier for drivers to understand how much they make per minute and per mile, and is aiming to display fare receipts within 15 seconds of a trip ending.

But perhaps most importantly, it's going to begin paying drivers quicker. Now drivers will be able to cash out their earnings anytime, instead of waiting for the customary weekly payments. That's something its primary competitor Lyft does as well, by the way.

Uber is one of the biggest ride-hailing services in the world, with operations in more than 450 cities in over 70 countries. More than 1 million people drive for Uber, but the relationship between the company and its drivers isn't always smooth. Uber drivers have staged protests, filed lawsuits and voiced concerns that their pay is too low. These new payment features appear to be an attempt to appease drivers.

"Our commitment to you is to be clear and straightforward about your earnings," the company said in an email to drivers.

One feature drivers have long been asking for isn't included in today's update, however. Still no tipping.

