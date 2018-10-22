Uber's head dealmaker resigns after reports of sexual misconduct

James Martin/CNET

A top Uber executive has resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Cameron Poetzscher, the ride-hailing company's head of corporate development, stepped down on Monday effective immediately, according to the Wall Street Journal. It was revealed last month that Poetzscher allegedly had a history of making sexually suggestive comments to various female colleagues.

Poetzscher reported directly to Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi until recently and was instrumental in some of the company's biggest deals, such as the sale of its Southeast Asian business to rival ride-hailing company Grab and a multi-billion dollar investment from Japanese internet giant Softbank.

"We thank Cam for his four and half years of service to Uber," an Uber spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

Poetzscher's resignation comes as Uber works to clean up its corporate culture. The company became embroiled in several scandals in 2017, including allegations of a toxic workplace that OK'd sexual harassment. The shakeup culminated in Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick being forced out in June 2017. Khosrowshahi took over in August of that year.

Along with allegedly making suggestive comments, Poetzscher also allegedly had a consensual affair with a colleague that violated company rules because he took part in her annual review, according to the Wall Street Journal. Poetzscher was given a formal warning in November 2017 and had to attend sensitivity coaching. Details of Poetzscher's alleged misconduct weren't public until the Journal uncovered them last month.

Uber Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai will take over Poetzscher's duties while the company searches for a new head of corporate development, according to the Uber spokeswoman.

