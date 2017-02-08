UberHire brings you a personal driver for up to 12 hours

Enlarge Image Hemant Mishra/Mint, Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Uber has never been afraid to experiment.

The company, which is estimated to be worth between $28 and $60 billion, has embarked on its latest venture. UberHire lets you hire an Uber for a block of time instead of a single ride, letting you pay one flat fee for unlimited destinations.

The service is only available in India for now. It'll roll out in nine Indian cities, including Mumbai, New Delhi and Bangalore.

You can use the service for a maximum of 12 hours, according to the Times of India. Fare prices will vary from city to city, according to local law.

"It's perfect for travellers exploring a new city, senior citizens who need to make trips punctuated with multiple stop over, or for business travellers who have multiple meetings," the company said in a statement.

Uber's Indian rival Ola has offered a similar service since last year, but Uber has ambitions beyond playing catch-up. It's also revealed plans to get flying cars onto the road -- or rather, the air.

