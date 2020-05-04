Uber will reportedly require drivers and riders to wear face masks

Angela Lang/CNET

As parts of the country prepare to ease coronavirus lockdowns, Uber will reportedly require riders and drivers in the US to wear face masks or other face coverings as it ramps back up its core ride-hailing business. The new policy will be rolled out over the "coming weeks," according to a report Sunday by CNN Business.

Uber didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but told CNN Business it plans to introduce a policy requiring masks or face coverings in some markets.

"As countries reopen, Uber is focused on safety and proceeding with caution," Andrew Hasbun, Uber's head of safety communications, told CNN Business, adding that the company is "preparing for the next phase of recovery, where we will all have a role to play."

More to come.