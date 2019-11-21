Angela Lang/CNET

Uber will begin allowing passengers and drivers to record audio through its app during rides in the US, according to The Washington Post, part of the company's recent push for greater safety. The feature would allow users to opt in and include a warning that rides can be recorded, according to The Post.

Riders or drivers would initiate a recording by tapping a button in the Safety Toolkit of the app, allowing either party to capture audio before or during a trip, Uber said. An encrypted recording will be stored on the rider's or driver's phone, and can be played only if Uber provides the key.

After a trip, users will be able to report a safety incident and send the recording to Uber.

Uber had previously said it would pilot the feature in some Brazilian and Mexican cities next month. Recordings of trips could be shared with law enforcement upon request, Reuters reported earlier this month. The feature is designed to comply with local laws.

The past few years have seen hundreds of Uber passengers and drivers alleging sexual assault during rides. The company has also faced lawsuits by people saying they were raped or groped by drivers.

After a trip, users can report a safety incident and send the recording to Uber.

First published Nov. 20 at 3:54 a.m. PT.

Updated Nov. 21 at 6:02 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.

Updated Nov. 21 at 12:28 p.m. PT: Clarifies that recordings will be stored on either the rider's or driver's phone.