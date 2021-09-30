Uber will now deliver pumpkins, carving kits and other seasonal items to your door

Getty Images

It's pumpkin season, and to mark the occasion, Uber Eats is rolling out a feature that lets people in select US regions get seasonal items, including pumpkins and carving kits, delivered to their door. It's part of Uber's first official holiday shop, the company said Thursday.

Starting Oct. 1, customers in Los Angeles, San Diego and West Palm Beach will be able to order Halloween-themed items through the Uber Eats app. After Halloween, the shop will offer delivery for Christmas items, and then rotate seasonally while expanding to more markets, Uber said.

To search for and order items, type an emoji into the search bar on the Uber Eats app, like a ghost or pumpkin. The holiday shop will appear in available cities.

Uber Pass and Eats Pass holders won't have to pay a delivery fee on eligible orders $15 and up.

"Our goal is to make Uber a destination that customers can rely on to get whatever they need when they need it, so creating a Holiday Shop that offers festive items for all types of celebrations was a no brainer," Raj Beri, Uber's global head of grocery and new verticals, said in a statement.

Brandon Helfer, owner of Jack O' Lanterns Pumpkin Patch, which partnered with Uber for the holiday shop, said: "Over the last few years, we've seen our customer base become more interested in having our products delivered rather than coming into our brick-and-mortar locations. With this partnership, we will be able to fulfill more delivery requests and get our customers into the holiday spirit without them having to leave their home or office."

See also: Best food delivery service: DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and more compared