Uber will give free rides to sad fans of losing Super Bowl 53 team

Uber

It's inevitable. There are going to be a lot of disappointed people after Super Bowl 2019. Only one team can win after all. But Uber is looking to provide a little comfort to fans of the losing team.

On Tuesday, Uber said it will offer free rides (or up to $50 off) for 60 minutes after the game to Uber Rewards members in the losing city. It's called the "Unhappy Hour" discount.

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 53 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The promotion is only valid for UberX, UberXL, UberPOOL, Express Pool and WAV trips that begin in Boston or Los Angeles, whichever city ends up with the losing team. You also have to be an Uber Rewards member and the primary city listed in your account has to be Boston or LA.

