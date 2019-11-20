Uber will reportedly audio-record US rides for safety

Angela Lang/CNET

Uber will apparently start recording audio during rides in the US, as part of the ride-hailing company's recent safety push. The feature will let users opt in for trips and come with a warning that journeys can be recorded, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

Neither riders nor drivers will be able to listen to the recordings, the report noted, and they'll be encrypted for privacy purposes. After a trip, people will apparently get the chance to report a safety incident and send the recording to Uber customer support agents, who'll assess the situation.

Uber didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated shortly.