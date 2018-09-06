Uber wants to be 'the Amazon of transportation'

Uber

When Uber first started it was all about hailing a car with a phone. Now people can also get food delivery or a bicycle on demand in many cities. Soon, Uber plans to throw scooters in the mix and, eventually, self-driving cars too.

Turns out, this is by design.

"We want to be the Amazon of transportation," said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi during the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco on Thursday. "Our core business will be getting you from point A to point B."

To facilitate this endeavor, the company launched a new feature on Thursday called Mode Switch. It's an in-app tool that lets people see what modes of transportation the company offers in that location -- be it cars, bikes or scooters. From there, riders can select what mode they want to use.

"We've made a big bet as a company to move beyond ridesharing," Khosrowshahi wrote in a blog post Thursday. "Our aim is to become a one-stop shop for all your transportation and delivery needs, so that your phone can replace your personal car."

This story is developing…

CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition.

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you -- and the world around you -- smarter.