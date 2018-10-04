Uber joins Lyft in offering rides to voters for the midterm elections

Enlarge Image Uber

Uber is using its technical know-how to help get people to vote during the midterm elections.

The ride-hailing company announced Thursday that it's offering free rides to the polls for those people who say transportation barriers are why they don't vote. It also created a polling place button to help voters more easily find where they need to go to cast their ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

"With the 2018 elections around the corner, many organizations and companies across the country are going the extra mile to support our democratic process," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote in a blog post. "Using our technology and resources, we can help make it easier for every Uber rider in the US to get to their polling place at the push of a button."

Getting to the polls can be an obstacle for many American voters. Thirty-five percent of youth who didn't go to college say a lack of transportation was why they didn't vote in the 2016 election, according to The Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement.

Uber says this is one area where it can help. With its polling place button, voters can open the app, tap the button, find out where they need to go and then hail a ride to get there.

Lyft is also working on get-out-the-vote initiatives. In August, it announced that it will offer half-priced rides to all voters in the US on Election Day. And for underserved communities and those voters with transportation barriers, all rides will be free.

Along with giving rides to the polls, both Lyft and Uber are also working to register voters before state deadlines. The two ride-hailing services are hosting voter registration events at their driver hubs and sharing registration information with customers through the app and social media.

First published Oct. 4, 10:02 a.m. PT.

Update, 10:53 a.m.: Adds additional background information.

Taking It to Extremes: Mix insane situations -- erupting volcanoes, nuclear meltdowns, 30-foot waves -- with everyday tech. Here's what happens.

Fight the Power: Take a look at who's transforming the way we think about energy.