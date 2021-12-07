Uber to deliver Christmas trees and wreaths through its seasonal decor store

Uber Eats

Uber is expanding its food delivery offerings to include seasonal goods like Christmas trees and wreaths in select cities. Uber customers in Los Angeles, San Diego and West Palm Beach will be able to order 2-foot to 4-foot Christmas trees to be delivered, or 5-foot to 10-foot trees to be picked up. Customers in New York City can order wreaths delivered.

You can also search Uber Eats for holiday offerings from merchants like Rite Aid, Walgreens, Starbucks and See's Candies just by putting Christmas emojis in the search bar.

The Uber Holiday Hub will continue in 2022, pivoting to provide goods and decor for different holidays throughout the year. Uber didn't respond to a request for comment on which holidays would be covered by its Holiday Hub in 2022, but it kicked off the Holiday Hub in Halloween with pumpkins and carving kits.

