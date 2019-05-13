Uber testing PIN feature to speed up airport rides

Uber

Uber is in the middle of a busy May with its drivers striking before it debuted on the stock market with its multi-billion dollar initial public offering. It's back to business on Monday for the ride-hailing company as it tests a new feature to make getting a ride at the airport a less of a hassle.

Uber will start testing the use of its PIN feature at the Portland International Airport on Monday according to TechCrunch. The company previously used this feature at special events such as concerts, sports events or festivals, but this is the first time it will use PINs for an airport.

The way the feature works is when users order and Uber, they will get a six-digit PIN and advised to head to the designated pickup spot at the airport. Drivers who received a ride request from the airport will begin then pickup passengers at the spot. The rider will provide the driver the PIN, and the driver enters the number into their app to receive the dropoff location. The result is a virtual taxi line in lieu of passengers waiting for their specific Uber driver to find them.

It's unclear when or if Uber will bring this feature to other airports.

Uber didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.