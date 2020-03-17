CNET también está disponible en español.

Uber suspends shared rides to limit coronavirus spread, report says

The pooling option is disabled in the US and Canada, according to Reuters.

You won't be able to pool your Uber ride in the US or Canada, a report said.

 Angela Lang/CNET
Uber suspended shared rides in the US and Canada on Tuesday, in an attempt to limit the coronavirus' spread, Reuters reported. If you use the app in either country, the pooling option is no longer available.

The ridesharing company is trying to help flatten the curve in those regions, and is considering similar steps elsewhere.

Uber didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.