Uber suspends shared rides to limit coronavirus spread, report says

Angela Lang/CNET

Uber suspended shared rides in the US and Canada on Tuesday, in an attempt to limit the coronavirus' spread, Reuters reported. If you use the app in either country, the pooling option is no longer available.

The ridesharing company is trying to help flatten the curve in those regions, and is considering similar steps elsewhere.

Uber didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.