Uber sued by rider alleging rape, driver said to have violent past

Uber

Uber is facing yet another lawsuit alleging one of its drivers raped and sexually assaulted a female passenger. This comes just two days after a similar suit was filed against the ride-hailing company.

In this new case, lawyers for a "Jane Doe" client allege the driver had a "documented history of sexual and gender-motivated violence." Reportedly, he was charged with domestic battery and "annoying or molesting a child under 18" in 2006.

"Despite his documented troubling background, Uber allowed [the driver] to transport passengers," Jeanne M. Christensen, a partner at law firm Wigdor LLP who's representing the woman, said in an email.

Uber, valued at $68 billion, is one of the largest ride-hailing services on the planet, operating in about 70 countries. But with its growth, the company has come under fire for numerous allegations of drivers committing sexual assaults.

A handful of states, including California, Massachusetts and Texas, have previously launched investigations into Uber, claiming it routinely fails to adequately screen drivers and has hired drivers with criminal histories. Reports of alleged sexual assaults by Uber drivers make news headlines several times a month. At least four lawsuits have been filed against the company for these allegations.

"We are confident that a jury will hold Uber accountable for this horrific and senseless violence," Christensen said. "Uber must take immediate action to prevent another tragedy like this from happening again."

Uber didn't immediately return request for comment.

This story is a developing…

