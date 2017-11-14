Uber now tells you how much a scheduled ride will cost

Getty Images

If you schedule a ride with Uber more than an hour in advance, the ride hailing app will now tell you how much it will cost instead of giving an estimate, the company confirmed via email Tuesday.

"That means no surprises when your car's on the way," an Uber spokesperson said.

Before Tuesday's update, the price of a scheduled ride could shift based on demand at the actual time of the ride. The new feature is available in the US.