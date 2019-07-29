Angela Lang/CNET

Uber has reportedly laid off 400 people in its marketing team, with The New York Times saying the rideshare giant is cutting costs. The job cuts were announced internally Monday and will be across 75 offices worldwide, the report said.

After Uber's IPO in May, the company posted a $1 billion net loss for its first quarter as a public company. Uber saw its stock fall after debuting on the market.

Uber didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Separately, the COO of Uber's rival Lyft is stepping down just four months after its own disappointing IPO, it was reported Monday morning.

Lyft filed for its IPO in March, with shares initially offered at $72 and closing at $78.29 at the end of their first day of trading. But investors then sued Lyft at the end of May, saying they're owed money after buying a stake in the company after shares fell by $9.02. The class-action lawsuit alleges the ride-hailing business overstated its market position during its initial public offering.