Uber's first safety report notes nearly 500 rapes in 2 years

After dozens of allegations of sexual assaults committed by its drivers, Uber promised in May 2018 that it would publish a "safety transparency report" that would include data on the number of alleged assaults that happen during its rides. Now, a year and a half later, Uber has released that report.

"Voluntarily publishing a report that discusses these difficult safety issues is not easy," Tony West, Uber's chief legal officer, wrote in a blog post Thursday. "Most companies don't talk about issues like sexual violence because doing so risks inviting negative headlines and public criticism. But we feel it's time for a new approach."

In its 84-page report, Uber said 99.9% of its rides ended without any safety reports and that the remaining 0.1% mostly detailed minor safety issues, like harsh braking. That leaves 0.0003% of rides that had "critical safety" incidents.

Of those critical incidents, there were 19 fatal assaults and 464 rapes in 2017 and 2018 combined. There were more than 5,500 other incidents of sexual assault during those same two years.

"Each of those incidents represents an individual who has undergone a horrific trauma," West told NBC News in an interview. "But I'm not surprised by those numbers. And I'm not surprised because sexual violence is just much more pervasive in society than I think most people realize."

Hundreds of passengers and drivers have come forward over the past few years alleging sexual assault during rides. Several lawsuits have been brought against Uber by people saying they were raped, kidnapped and groped by drivers. Similar allegations have been made against Uber's rival Lyft, which has been sued by at least 56 women since August alleging sexual assault by its drivers.

Lyft also pledged in May 2018 to publish a safety report, but it's unclear when that will be released. A company spokeswoman said it's still committed to creating a report. "It is Lyft's goal to make the US ridesharing industry the safest form of transportation for everyone," she said.

In its report, Uber said that during 2017 and 2018 more than 1 million prospective drivers didn't pass its background checks. And since it launched its continuous background checks in 2018, more than 40,000 drivers have been removed from the app.

West said Uber is working on several more initiatives to bring down the number of critical incidents. One is sharing information about deactivated drivers with other ride-hailing companies, like Lyft. Another is creating a ride verification system for passengers, with a unique four-digit PIN.

