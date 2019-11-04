Uber posts better than expected third-quarter earnings but stock still drops

Angela Lang/CNET

Uber's first six months as a newly minted public company haven't been easy. It's seen three rounds of layoffs, the departure of three board members and a share price that's fallen more than 30%.

The ride-hailing company's third-quarter earnings, which it reported on Monday, show the situation might be stabilizing.

For the three months ended Sept. 30, Uber posted a loss of $0.68 per share, better than the average estimate of $0.81 per share loss analysts surveyed by Yahoo had forecast.

Revenue rose 30% from a year earlier to $3.81 billion, beating the average analyst forecast of $3.69 billion. All told, Uber lost $1.16 billion this quarter, a dramatic drop from the record-breaking loss of $5.2 billion it posted last quarter. Still, Uber shares fell 4.76% to $29.60 in after-hours trading.

Uber has faced a slew on internal shakeups since it debuted on Wall Street in May. Along with losing three board members, including entrepreneur Arianna Huffington, its COO and chief marketing officer also stepped down. The company additionally laid off nearly 5% of its staff from across the company in three rounds of cuts. Two of those rounds happened in the third quarter.

The ride-hailing company has also confronted outside challenges in two of its major markets: London and New York City. In London, Uber was expecting a five-year operating permit from the city, but instead got only two months. And then Uber sued New York City in September saying new congestion rules threatened its business model.

But the biggest threat Uber and its rival Lyft appear to be facing is in their home state of California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a landmark bill, AB 5, into law in September, which could require companies that use independent contractors to reclassify their workers as employees. Uber and Lyft fall squarely in this category since they classify their drivers as independent contractors. Many drivers say this system has led to exploitation. But both ride-hailing companies say the success of their business models hinge on drivers staying independent contractors.

It hasn't been all bad news for Uber. The company has leaned into its Uber Eats food delivery business over the last couple of months. Even though Uber has lost millions on subsidizing and expanding Uber Eats, it's seen as one of its better revenue-growing services.

To capitalize on that, Uber redesigned its app in September to put Eats at its front and center. When users open the app, they now are given a choice of hailing a ride or ordering food. Uber also acquired majority ownership in the grocery delivery startup Cornershop in October. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said this move is part and parcel of his plan to move Uber beyond just rides.

"Whether it's getting a ride, ordering food from your favorite restaurant, or soon, getting groceries delivered, we want Uber to be the operating system for your everyday life," Khosrowshahi said in a statement in September.