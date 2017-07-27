Uber will charge you $15 if you leave your phone behind

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Uber just launched an initiative to show its drivers some TLC.

As part of its "180 Days of Change" program, Uber will now charge you $15 if a driver has to make an extra trip to return a lost item to you, the ride-hailer announced this week.

The fee was imposed in Boston and Chicago Tuesday, and is set to be introduced across the US and Canada from August and September respectively, with no word yet on whether the new system will be implemented in other countries where the lost-item service is currently free.

"On average, a driver returns 11 lost items a year. That's a lot of time spent on the road and not earning," Uber said. "You'll now receive $15 from your rider for every item you return, and riders will have the option of thanking you with a tip."

Uber's rival Lyft hasn't opted to do the same, the BBC noted. Instead it does encourage riders to show appreciation when a driver goes the extra mile, saying "an extra tip is a great way to thank your driver."

On top of that, if you rate a trip under five stars, Uber requires you to give a reason. If it's something out of the driver's control, the rating won't affect his or her overall stars.

