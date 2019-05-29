Uber may be taking its driver ratings one step further.
The ride-hailing company could be testing a feature that lets you add drivers to a list of favorites, according to tipster Jane Manchun Wong. You'd then be able to catch a ride with those drivers again on future trips, according to a screenshot Wong shared on Twitter.
Uber didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
The company, which went public earlier this month, has been rolling out a few new features for both drivers and passengers. On Wednesday, Uber said it would kick low-rated passengers off its platform. And earlier this month, it introduced a "quiet mode" feature that lets riders avoid small talk with drivers.
Uber might let your pick your favorite drivers soon
