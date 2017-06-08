James Martin/CNET

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick advised his staff on rules for having sex with fellow employees at company outing in 2013, Recode reported Thursday.

The rulebook, called the "Miami letter" by insiders, offered advice for having a good time to employees heading to Florida's Shore Club to celebrate the ride-hailing startup's success. Titled: "URGENT, URGENT - READ THIS NOW OR ELSE!!!!!," Kalanick warned at the top, "You better read this or I'll kick your ass."

"Have a great f***ing time. This is a celebration! We've all earned it," Kalanick wrote in the email, which included do's and don'ts for employee behavior at the celebration. Warnings discouraging getting arrested, throwing beer kegs off buildings and public vomiting (or risk incurring a $200 "puke charge"). Drugs and narcotics would also not be tolerated without proper prescription, according to the letter.

Tucked halfway down the list of don'ts was an admonition about fornicating with a fellow (or even multiple) employee(s):

Do not have sex with another employee UNLESS a) you have asked that person for that privilege and they have responded with an emphatic "YES! I will have sex with you" AND b) the two (or more) of you do not work in the same chain of command. Yes, that means that Travis will be celibate on this trip. #CEOLife #FML

The letter emerges amid turmoil and sexual harassment scandal at Uber. Earlier this week, Uber said it fired more than 20 employees as part of an internal investigation into sexual harassment allegations. The investigation, one of two conducted at the company, began after a former employee wrote a blog post in February detailing allegations of sexual harassment, sexism and unprofessional business practices at Uber.

A week later, two Uber investors wrote an open letter to the company's board of directors criticizing the company for having "a culture plagued by disrespect, exclusionary cliques, lack of diversity, and tolerance for bullying and harassment of every form."

Since then, the ride-hailing service has been embroiled in a host of scandals and has lost nearly a dozen high-level executives, including President Jeff Jones, President of Engineering Amit Singhal, head of finance Gautam Gupta and the head of its self-driving car program, Anthony Levandowski.

Uber didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

