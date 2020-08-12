Uber may have to temporarily shut down in California if it has to reclassify drivers, CEO says

Angela Lang/CNET

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi on Wednesday told MSNBC the ride-hailing app may have to temporarily shut down in California if it's forced to start classifying drivers as employees in the state.

This comes after a California judge ruled Monday that Uber and Lyft must start classifying their drivers as employees. Judge Ethan Schulman of the San Francisco Superior Court wrote in his decision that the injunction won't be enforced for 10 days, so that Uber and Lyft have chance to appeal -- something both companies said they'll do.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi tells @SRuhle the ride-hailing app would have to shut down in the state of California until at least November if a judge's ruling that Uber must treat drivers as employees instead of independent contractors fails to be appealed by the company. pic.twitter.com/ntAMMxf4Cf — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 12, 2020

Uber didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.