Uber may have to temporarily shut down in California if it has to reclassify drivers, CEO says

A judge ruled that ride-hailing companies must classify their drivers as employees in California.

Uber may shut down its app in California.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi on Wednesday told MSNBC the ride-hailing app may have to temporarily shut down in California if it's forced to start classifying drivers as employees in the state. 

This comes after a California judge ruled Monday that Uber and Lyft must start classifying their drivers as employees. Judge Ethan Schulman of the San Francisco Superior Court wrote in his decision that the injunction won't be enforced for 10 days, so that Uber and Lyft have chance to appeal -- something both companies said they'll do.

