Uber, Lyft to test passenger pick-up zones in San Francisco

Lyft

As ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft have grown in popularity, so has a common complaint: congestion.

Cyclists complain bike lanes are blocked as drivers double-park to pick-up and drop-off passengers. Pedestrians say crosswalks are often obstructed. And other drivers say they get stuck behind ride-hailing cars pulled over to load up passengers.

San Francisco has decided to work with Uber and Lyft to deal with these issues. Mayor Ed Lee announced a pilot program on Tuesday that will designate specific loading zones for drivers of the ride-hailing companies, according to the San Francisco Examiner.

"Lyft looks forward to partnering with the Mayor's office to see how we can most effectively and efficiently use curb space in the city," said a Lyft spokeswoman. "We have been participating in meetings with the pilot's stakeholder group since May and appreciate the Mayor's leadership on this important issue."

An Uber spokesman echoed Lyft's sentiments and said, "We've made substantial progress to meet our shared goals to reduce congestion and improve public safety."

The way the program would work is both companies would use what's called "geofencing" software in the app to tell passengers and drivers where to meet. Both Uber and Lyft already use the software in certain scenarios, like pick-ups at airports, train stations and sports arenas.

San Francisco is the first major city to announce plans to work with the companies to cut down on ride-hailing congestion. Both Uber and Lyft already use geofencing at the city's King Caltrain station and the California Pacific Medical Center campus.

It's still unclear when the pilot will begin and where and how many loading zones will be designated.

Mayor Lee's office didn't return a request for comment.

