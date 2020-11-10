Uber, Lyft still sapped by COVID pandemic and 4 other takeaways this quarter

Angela Lang/CNET

Uber and Lyft have seen their rides businesses plummet over the last several months, largely because of the coronavirus pandemic. And based on the companies' third-quarter earnings, it doesn't look like that's changing. But with Uber and Lyft maintaining an optimistic tone and promising profitability in the not-so-distant future, stock prices have shown only modest drops, ranging from decreases of 2% to 5%.

"It's hard to believe that it's been eight months since I first spoke with you about the coronavirus pandemic," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said during the company's earnings call last week. "Without question, its impact on the world has been one of the most significant events of our lifetimes. And we moved quickly as a company to respond."

Lyft's executives expressed a similar sentiment in their company's earnings call Tuesday and said they're seeing the company's rides business pick up in many cities across the US, along with growth in their scooter and bike rental businesses.

Both Uber and Lyft also touted their big political win in California. Along with several other gig economy companies, they sponsored a state ballot measure, Proposition 22, to ensure they could classify drivers as independent contractors, rather than employees. After spending a total of $205 million on the campaign, the measure passed with 58% of the vote.

"We believe the outcome in California is a win, win, win," Lyft CEO Logan Green said during the company's earnings call. "Beyond California, we're continuing to engage with policy makers across the country."

Here are five takeaways from the two ride-hailing companies' third quarter earnings:

Falling revenue and lots of loss

Both Uber and Lyft saw massive drops in revenue over the same period last year. Uber's revenue fell by 18% since the same time last year, and Lyft's decreased by 48%. Both companies also saw massive net loss, with Uber reporting a $1.1 billion loss from July to September and Lyft announcing a $459.5 million loss in the same time period.

Proposition 22 win

Despite massive losses, both companies spent big over the last few months in California. In total, Uber contributed about $59 million to the Proposition 22 battle and Lyft threw in about $49 million. It all started when the state passed the law AB5 last fall, which required the companies to reclassify drivers as employees and provide those workers with labor protections. Both companies said such a reclassification and added costs could decimate their businesses. So, Uber and Lyft took the issue to voters. Their Proposition 22 campaign, which blanketed the state in ads, text messages and mailers, was the most expensive ballot measure campaign in California history.

"It's a distinct, clear and decisive win that's a turning point in the conversation," John Zimmer, Lyft's president, said in the third quarter earnings call. "I believe strongly that other states, as well as policy makers, will see this as a watershed moment."

Not a lot of riders

Along with falling revenue, both Uber and Lyft have seen a significant decrease in riders on their platforms over the past few months. The companies attribute that to the coronavirus pandemic with people still sheltering-in-place and not traveling around like they used to. Uber's active monthly riders fell by 24% from the same time last year and Lyft's dropped by 44%. While those numbers appear significant, both companies reported an uptick of passengers using their service over the previous quarter. Lyft, for example, reported a 44% increase of active riders from the second quarter to third quarter.

Food delivery on the rise

As people have hunkered down and used ride-hailing services less this year, some people started ordering more meals and groceries from Uber's food delivery business Uber Eats. The company reported Uber Eats gross bookings grew by 135% over the same time last year. During its earnings call, Uber said customers still continued to use Uber Eats even in places where coronavirus restrictions had eased.

Lyft doesn't have a distinct food delivery service on its platform, but it has branched out from its core transportation business during the pandemic. In October, it partnered with food delivery service Grubhub to bring restaurant meal deliveries to people who belong to Lyft's membership program Lyft Pink. The company's vice president of marketing, Heather Freeland, said at the time, "We heard from our riders that food delivery was a benefit they wanted, so we went to work to make it happen."

Still not profitable

Despite an emphasis food delivery, neither Uber nor Lyft are profitable. Even Uber Eats as a stand-alone business isn't yet profitable. And neither company has ever been profitable. During their third quarter earnings calls, however, both Uber and Lyft told investors that they were on track to reach their target goal of profitability (on an adjusted basis) before the end of 2021.