Uber, Lyft reportedly skimp on background checks

Uber and Lyft use a background screening service that's less expensive than one used by parts of the taxicab industry, and the two ride-hailing companies failed to identify some drivers with criminal backgrounds, according to Download.com.

Lyft and Uber use Checkr, which reportedly failed to catch 25 drivers in the Los Angeles and San Francisco areas with criminal records in its screening process in 2015, according to Download. Uber confirmed to Download, a sister site to CNET, that it used Checkr, while Lyft didn't respond to an inquiry from the site.

Uber, Lyft and Checkr didn't immediately respond to requests for comment from CNET.

In most US states, Checkr background checks cost between $5 and $20 per person and don't include fingerprinting, according to Download. Live Scan, a competing service, is used by the New York Taxi Limousine Commission, according to Download, which said it costs $50 per person and includes fingerprint checks.

Fingerprinting is required for accessing the FBI's criminal record database, Download reported, providing a deeper background check.

Ride-hailing companies have come under fire for reported sexual assaults by their drivers. Critics say insufficient background checks might be part of the problem.