Uber, Lyft drivers stage protest for better working conditions

Dara Kerr/CNET

Drivers for ride-hailing giant Uber and its rival Lyft are planning a Friday protest in downtown San Francisco as they seek better conditions from both companies. The gig economy workers are asking both companies for higher pay and a union.

In an open letter, published to coincide with the protest, drivers called on Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and Lyft founders Logan Green and John Zimmer for changes in treatment. Drivers plan to present the letter at the protest, which is scheduled to start at Uber headquarters at 10:30 a.m. PT.

"Drivers need a seat at the table as equal partners to chart our path forward," wrote representatives of Gig Workers Rising and Mobile Workers Alliance, two groups of drivers. "It's time for Uber and Lyft to do right by us."

The protest comes as California considers Assembly Bill 5, which could allow for drivers to be classified as employees, rather than independent contractors as they currently are. As employees, the drivers would be eligible for benefits and have the right to organize collectively.

The Assembly, California's lower chamber, passed AB 5 in late May. It's currently in the State Senate.

The two companies have previously called for amending current laws to allow for more worker benefits, including paid time off and retirement planning, irrespective of worker classification. They also supported the establishment of a new driver association that would represent driver interests and administer benefits.

Lyft says it recognizes the concerns of drivers.

"Lyft is advocating for an approach in line with the interests of our driver community, by modernizing century old labor laws that make it difficult to provide both flexibility and benefits," the company said in a statement. "It's encouraging that more groups are joining the conversation to preserve flexibility for drivers while also providing new benefits and protections."

Uber echoed the sentiment.

"We will continue to work collaboratively with our diverse community of drivers -- and the legislators who represent them -- to improve the quality and security of independent work," an Uber representative said in a statement.

The issue of gig worker classification has simmered for years, and lawsuits have been filed against both Uber and Lyft. Several cities and states have looked at the issue, and New York City passed minimum wage laws for drivers last year.

In May, the National Labor Relations Board said drivers should be classified as contractors instead of employees.

Originally published July 19, 10:10 a.m. PT

Update, 10:47 a.m.: Adds Uber statement.