Uber lays off 3,700 employees amid coronavirus pandemic

Uber is laying off 3,700 full-time employees, about 14% of its workforce, the ride-hailing company said Wednesday in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The cuts are coming from Uber's customer support and recruiting teams, the company said.

The layoffs are part of a plan to reduce operating expenses due to the "economic challenges and uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19," Uber said. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has also agreed to waive his base salary for the remainder of the year, according to the regulatory filing.

"With people taking fewer trips, the unfortunate reality is that there isn't enough work for many of our front-line customer support employees," said an Uber spokesperson in an emailed statement. "Since we don't know how long a recovery will take, we are taking steps to bring our costs in line with the size of our business today. This was a tough decision, but it is the right one to help protect the company's long-term health and ensure we come out of this crisis stronger."

Uber has seen its core ride-hailing business significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, even as the company has tried to expanded offerings like Uber Eats and other delivery services. Rival Lyft also recently laid off about 982 employees, or 17% of its workforce.

On Thursday Uber is scheduled to have an earnings calls with investors to discuss its first-quarter financial results.

