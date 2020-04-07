Uber helps drivers pivot to deliveries and other work

James Martin/CNET

Uber has a new tool for drivers who aren't getting many ride requests due to lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders happening across the US amid the coronavirus outbreak. The ride-hailing company will make it easier for gig workers to jump from one of its businesses to another.

The Work Hub lets Uber drivers receive other work from the company's other platforms such as Uber Eats, Uber Works and Uber Freight. The tool launched Monday in the US and will soon have other options for drivers to work for other companies in search of workers such as Domino's, Shipt and CareGuide.

"The most important thing we can do right now is support drivers," said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi on the Work Hub homepage. "They're doing essential work to keep our communities moving as we fight this virus, but with fewer trips happening they need more ways to earn. With the Work Hub, we hope drivers can find more work opportunities, whether that's with another of Uber's businesses, or at another company."

Work Hub can be found in the Uber drivers app. UK drivers will be able to work with online retailer Ocado via the app for other possible jobs.

Uber has dealt with a multitude of issues since the coronavirus pandemic began in March. Workers were demanding more protection from the company including free COVID-19 screenings and sick leave. Uber did say it would provide help, but some workers are having trouble getting it.