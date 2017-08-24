Uber's giving Girls Who Code $1.2 million

Uber's pledging $1.2 million over the next three years to help close the gender gap in tech.

The ride-hailing company is partnering with Girls Who Code, a nonprofit aimed at teaching girls how to code, to expand the organization's free after-school computer science programs.

"Now more than ever it's important to see strong female leadership in the tech industry," Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani said in a statement Thursday.

Uber hasn't had many positive diversity-related headlines as of late. The company's been dealing with workplace sexual harassment allegations and company culture issues, including a March diversity report that showed it, like most other tech companies, is mostly staffed by white men. In that report, Uber promised $3 million in the next three years to "support organizations working to bring more women and underrepresented people into tech."

Girls Who Code estimates it will be able to reach another 60,000 girls in the coming three years thanks to the grant.

Aside from the monetary support, Uber's chief branding officer, Bozoma Saint John, who you might remember from her time as head of global consumer marketing for Apple Music and iTunes, will join Girls Who Code's board of directors.

"Representation is incredibly important in the tech industry and the progress Girls Who Code has made in growing the next wave of female coders is beyond inspiring. I can't wait to contribute," Saint John said in a statement.