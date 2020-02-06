Uber's self-driving cars could be allowed on roads again in California.
According to report Thursday from Reuters, the ride sharing company received a permit on Wednesday from the California Department of Motor Vehicles to test the autonomous vehicles with a backup driver.
"While we do not have an update as to exactly when we'll resume autonomous testing, receiving our testing permit through the California DMV is a critical step towards that end in Uber's home city," an Uber spokesperson said via email.
This comes two years after an autonomous car with a driver inside hit and killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona.
Originally published Feb. 6, 9 a.m. PT.
Update, 9:17 a.m. PT: Adds comment from Uber.
Discuss: In California, Uber gets green light to again test self-driving cars
