Uber fires 20 employees in harassment investigation

Getty Images

Uber fired 20 of its employees for harassment Tuesday, Bloomberg reports. The ride-hailing company put a further 31 people in counseling or training and gave written warnings to seven others.

The firings follow an investigation by the law firm Perkins Coie that dealt with harassment, discrimination and other matters in the company's 12,000-strong workforce. The firm is said to have investigated 215 claims, of which 100 were dismissed and 57 are still under investigation.

Uber didn't real the name of the employees that were fired. A separate sexual harassment probe at the company is being led by former US Attorney General Eric Holder.

Mired in scandals, the ride-hailing company has lost nearly a dozen high-level execs over the past few months, including its president Jeff Jones, president of engineering Amit Singhal, head of finance Gautam Gupta and the head of its self-driving car program Anthony Levandowski.

Uber didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Perkins Coie said it "never comments on ongoing client matters."