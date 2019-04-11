Uber files with SEC for its IPO

James Martin/CNET

Uber, the highest valued private company, just filed to go public.

The ride-hailing company on Thursday filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for its initial public offering. It reportedly plans to sell about $10 billion worth of stock, which would make it one of the largest US tech IPOs ever coming in at an anticipated $120 billion.

Uber will list on the New York Stock Exchange using the ticker symbol UBER. Its IPO could come as soon as early May.

The company reported revenue of $11.3 billion in 2018 on $49.8 billion in bookings, that's up 42 percent in revenue from 2017. However, it also lost $1.8 billion in 2018, as measured by EBITDA, a profitability metric. That's down from a loss of $2.6 billion in 2017.

"We expect our operating expenses to increase significantly in the foreseeable future, and we may not achieve profitability," Uber said in its filing.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rival ride-hailing company Lyft made a strong stock market debut last month, but has faltered some since then. Shares were trading around $61 on Thursday, well below their $72 IPO price.

Lyft was the first of many expected public offerings this year. If all goes as planned, 2019 will be another year of the tech IPO. Uber, Airbnb, Pinterest, Slack and Palantir are among the other tech companies expected to go public.

This is a developing story...



