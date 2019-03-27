Uber expands cheap Ride Pass service to more cities

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Uber's subscription service is coming to more US cities.

The ride-sharing company is expanding Ride Pass, which starts at $15 and limits the cost of fares, it said in a blog post Tuesday.

The new locations include New York City, Dallas, San Diego, Seattle, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Orange County, Baltimore-Maryland, New Orleans, Nashville, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, St. Louis, Jacksonville and Memphis.

When Ride Pass was introduced back in October, it was only available in Los Angeles, Austin, Orlando, Miami and Denver. Your subscription won't cover fares, but ensures you won't have to pay surge pricing at peak times or in bad weather.

It applies to UberX and UberPool trips. The standard $15 per month cost jumps to $25 in LA, New York City (Bronx and Staten Island), Dallas, San Diego, Seattle, Phoenix, San Antonio and Nashville because you also get 30 minutes a day to ride Uber's ebikes and scooters for free.

"Signing up through the app is simple, and once riders get rolling they can track their savings on every ride with real-time updates," wrote Dan Bilen, Uber's product manager, in the post.

