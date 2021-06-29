Uber employees heading back to the office for half the time

James Martin/CNET

Uber, like many tech companies, shifted employees to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, Uber released plans to have workers head back to the office, but employees will have more flexibility as to when and where they'll work.

Uber office workers will be expected to spend at least 50% of their time in the office, though the company notes this could take shape in multiple ways. For example, employees could work three days in the office one week and two days the next. Employees can also decide what office location they'd like to work from, instead of having to return to the location they worked at before the pandemic. Uber says it's also setting up a process to let employees apply to be fully remote.

"The world is starting to move again and we're excited to get back to business, whether that's in an office or remote," Uber's chief people officer, Nikki Krishnamurthy, said in the company's blog post. "We're going to continue to listen, look at the data, and watch what's happening in the market and the world -- and we won't be afraid to adapt as necessary."

Uber began its slow reopening last November when it reopened its San Francisco office. To be within safety limits, the company limited the number of employees allowed at the building.

Other Silicon Valley companies are adopting policies similar to what Uber is rolling out, giving employees options on when and how they come back to the office. Earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he wants to see employees back at the office for three days a week starting in September. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in May that 20% of its workers will stay remote while 40% can work in the office a few days a week. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says remote work will be available for experienced employees with strong work performance.