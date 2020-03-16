CNET también está disponible en español.

Uber Eats waives delivery fees amid coronavirus outbreak

The online delivery platform is helping local restaurants.

Uber Eats is nixing restaurant delivery fees during the coronavirus outbreak.

 Angela Lang/CNET
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

With people staying at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, Uber Eats is helping keep local restaurants in business by waiving delivery fees across across the US and Canada, it said Monday.

"We will also launch daily dedicated, targeted marketing campaigns -- both in-app and via email -- to promote delivery from local restaurants, especially those that are new to the app," the  online food ordering platform said in its release.