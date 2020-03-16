Uber Eats waives delivery fees amid coronavirus outbreak

Angela Lang/CNET

With people staying at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, Uber Eats is helping keep local restaurants in business by waiving delivery fees across across the US and Canada, it said Monday.

"We will also launch daily dedicated, targeted marketing campaigns -- both in-app and via email -- to promote delivery from local restaurants, especially those that are new to the app," the online food ordering platform said in its release.