Uber driver stabbed to death in New York City

An Uber driver was fatally stabbed in New York City on Saturday night, and police are searching for his attacker, the New York Times reported Sunday.

The 27-year-old driver, Ganiou Gandonou, was found shortly after 9 p.m. seated inside a car parked in the Bronx with stab wounds to his neck and torso, police told the newspaper. Police are trying to determine if the death was the result of a robbery.

Gandonou is listed in a city database as a driver for Uber, but it wasn't immediately clear whether he was working for the ride-hailing service at the time of the attack.

An Uber spokesman called the attack "horribly tragic" and offered its condolences to the dead driver's family.

"We stand ready to work with law enforcement to assist their investigation in any way possible," he said.

The Independent Drivers Guild, which represents more than 70,000 app-based drivers in New York City, said Sunday it's offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the killing.

"We are horrified by the death of our fellow for-hire vehicle driver and our thoughts go out to his loved ones," the guild said in a statement. "We must continue to do more to protect the safety of for-hire drivers."