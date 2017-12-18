DFID/FCO

A Lebanese Uber driver confessed on Monday to killing a woman who worked for the British Embassy in Beirut, according to a Reuters report.

Rebecca Dykes was found strangled by the side of a main road near Beirut early on Saturday. Police arrested a man on Monday who immediately confessed to the crime, the report said. Reuters cites a Lebanese security official as saying the man is an Uber driver with a criminal history.

"We are horrified by this senseless act of violence," said an Uber spokeswoman in a statement. "Our hearts are with the victim and her family. We are working with authorities to assist their investigation in any way we can."

The incident comes at the end of a year fraught with scandal and problems for Uber and is the latest to draw attention to the issue of safety. In September, the ride-hailing company had its license to operate in London revoked due to concerns over reporting crimes to the police and the way in which Uber conducted driver background checks.

Dykes was picked up by the driver in the Gemmayzeh district of Beirut after spending Friday evening with friends. Police traced the car using surveillance cameras.

Dykes, believed to be 30 years old, worked as programme and policy manager for the Department for International Development and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The whole embassy is deeply shocked, saddened by this news. My thoughts are with Becky’s family, friends and colleagues for their tragic loss. We're providing consular support to her family & working very closely with Lebanese authorities who are conducting police investigation. — Hugo Shorter (@HugoShorter) December 17, 2017

"Our thoughts are with Becky's family and friends at this very upsetting time," said a DFID spokesperson in a statement on Sunday. "There is now a police investigation and the Foreign Office is providing consular support to Becky's family and working with the local authorities‎."