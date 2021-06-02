Uber, DoorDash settle Arizona cases over waived delivery fees for Black-owned businesses

Angela Lang/CNET

In Arizona, companies like Uber, DoorDash and Postmates will no longer be able to waive delivery fees for Black-owned restaurants. The Arizona attorney general's office is settling with the companies after its civil rights division filed charges that waiving these fees was discriminatory against non-Black owned restaurants.

"Even with the best of intentions, corporations can do the wrong thing. Altering the price of goods or services based on race is illegal," said Attorney General Mark Brnovich on Wednesday.

In a statement, DoorDash denied any wrongdoing, noting that the last year's economic crisis has disproportionately affected communities of color.

"We all have an obligation to elevate and support underrepresented communities, and we look forward to continuing to do so in Arizona and beyond," a spokesperson said.

An Uber spokesperson also said in the statement, "We're proud to have supported Black-owned businesses and we'll continue to make it a priority. We have heard loud and clear from consumers that the ability to easily identify Black-owned restaurants on Uber Eats is a feature they want and appreciate."

Postmates didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

These initiatives came about last summer on the heels of protests over the killing of George Floyd. In July, Uber said it wanted to become "actively anti-racist" and described efforts to help support Black-owned small businesses through promotions, including waiving delivery fees through 2020.

DoorDash also outlined its efforts in July, noting the hurdles Black-owned businesses face securing financing and pledging to take steps like highlighting Black-owned restaurants, waiving commissions for 30 days upon signing up with the app and waiving fees through the end of the year.