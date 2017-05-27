Uber CEO Travis Kalanick's mother killed in boating mishap

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has lost his mother in a boating accident, and his father has been injured.

Kalanick's parents, Bonnie and Donald, were boating on Pine Flat Lake near Fresno, California, on Friday when their craft struck a rock and sank, according to a preliminary report by the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

"Deputies later found a man and woman on shore. He had moderate injuries and the woman was deceased," the sheriff's office said in a press release. Kalanick's father was flown by helicopter to a regional medical center.

"Last night Travis and his family suffered an unspeakable tragedy. His mother passed away in a devastating boating accident near Fresno and his father is in serious condition. Our thoughts and prayers are with Travis and his family in this heartbreaking time," an Uber spokesperson said in a statement.

Kalanick reportedly was close to his mother. He posted these photos to Facebook on Mother's Day, earlier this month:



Recode's Kara Swisher, who also writes for Vanity Fair, published an outtake from a profile she did of Kalanick for VF. It gives a glimpse of Kalanick's relationship with his mother and father.