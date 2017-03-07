Uber to hire a COO to help embattled chief Travis Kalanick

James Martin/CNET

A week after Uber CEO Travis Kalanick admitted he needs to "grow up" and will seek leadership help, he confirmed he will hire a chief operating officer to help run the ride-hailing company.

Kalanick told employees Tuesday he's looking for "a peer who can partner with me to write the next chapter in our journey."

That journey in the past few weeks has been pretty bumpy, with news reports ranging from allegations of sexual harassment to a cutthroat company culture to the resignation of a key executive.

Last week, Bloomberg posted a video of Kalanick getting into a heated argument with an Uber driver over falling fares and low pay. The CEO told him: "Some people don't like to take responsibility for their own shit. They blame everything in their life on somebody else. Good luck!" Kalanick later apologized, saying he's needs to "grow up."

Also, last month Kalanick resigned from President Donald Trump's economic advisory council after backlash from workers and the public over the administration's immigration ban.