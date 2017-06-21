Uber CEO quits, but is it enough? (The 3:59, Ep. 244)

CNET

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick's leave of absence has turned into a full resignation. Now what?

After multiple sexual harassment allegations, a bitter lawsuit accusing the company of stealing from Google, Kalanick personally arguing with a driver who complained about low wages, the uncovering of a secret program to evade police officers, the revelation of another secret program to spy on Lyft drivers -- we think you get the point -- five major Uber investors requested that the CEO immediately resign. Kalanick left the company on Wednesday morning but will stay on its board of directors.

Does his departure mean all the problems will disappear? Listen to the podcast to get our thoughts on what could happen next.

Also on today's show, we take a look at the OnePlus 5, the best phone you've never heard of. And we chat about breakups on YouTube: the good, the bad and the ugly details that come from vlogging your entire life.

