Uber finally gets a CEO (The 3:59, Ep. 274)

Good-bye Travis Kalanick, and hello Dara Khosrowshahi. Who is Khosrowshahi again?

The Expedia CEO has been announced as the new head honcho of Uber, weeks after CEO Kalanick got the boot. We look into just how different Kalanick and Khosrowshahi are, and what the new boss will mean for the ride-sharing service.

Also on the podcast we chat about how hackers prey on back-to-school season at universities, and our Road Trip to Angola, where we got a special look at the tech behind minesweeping.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

