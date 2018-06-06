Uber brings electric bicycle rentals to Europe, starting with Berlin

Sean Hollister/CNET

Uber has announced that it will bring its on-demand electric-bicycle service to Europe.

The ride-hailing company's Jump bikes will arrive in Berlin by the end of the summer and expand to other European cities later, according to Bloomberg.

"This is potentially a replacement for Uber trips so that we can be bigger than just cars, we can be about mobility within a city, and we can help resolve the traffic issue every city is facing," said Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber's chief executive, at the Noah tech conference in Berlin on Wednesday.

Uber acquired bike rental program Jump in April, as part of its effort to wean people off car ownership. Riders pay $2 a ride for 30 minutes on one of its electric bikes in Washington DC, San Francisco -- where it first tested the program earlier this year -- and other California cities.

Berlin, however, already has several bike rental options. OBike, Mobike and LimeBike (also offering an electric option) have established app-based services in the German capital.

Khosrowshahi has been on a charm offensive tour of Europe since late May, announcing insurance for the region's drivers and a $23.5 million investment in a Paris development hub for flying taxis.