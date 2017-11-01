Uber, Lyft ban far-right commentator after anti-Muslim tweets

Uber

Uber and Lyft have banned right-wing activist Laura Loomer.

It all began after Loomer, a vocal commentator who is known for posting inflammatory far-right tweets, took to Twitter on Tuesday saying that she couldn't find an Uber or Lyft driver who wasn't Muslim.

"This is insanity," she wrote.

She went on to post several anti-Muslim tweets to her more than 100,000 followers. The tweets came after an attack in New York City in which former Uber driver Sayfullo Saipov reportedly drove down a bike lane killing eight people and injuring a dozen more.

"Why is Uber hiring Islamic terrorists?" Loomer tweeted. "#BoycottUber."

She also wrote she was taking legal action against Uber after a driver reportedly named Mohammed allegedly wouldn't take her to her hotel after he overheard her talking about the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah.

Both Uber and Lyft confirmed that Loomer was deactivated from their platforms. Uber said Loomer violated its Community Guidelines, which include rules like "respect each other." The company also says riders could lose access to Uber if they make "comments or gestures that are aggressive, sexual, discriminatory, or disrespectful."

This isn't the first time Uber and Lyft have taken a stand against bigoted behavior. After clashes between white nationalist protesters and counter protestors in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August, both ride-hailing services said they would ban anyone from their apps who were discriminatory or hateful.

Uber ended up banning far-right agitator Tim Gionet in August after he reportedly made racist comments to a driver in Washington, DC. And Lyft sent an email to its drivers saying, "We're committed to continue listening, learning, and acting to protect the safety and inclusivity of our community."

Loomer didn't respond to request for comment.

