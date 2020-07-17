Uber aims to become a more 'actively anti-racist' company

Angela Lang/CNET

Uber on Friday unveiled several "long-term commitments" the ride-hailing company says will help it improve equality and fairness, including doubling Black representation in its leadership and taking steps to support Black-owned businesses and restaurants.

"One thing is clear to us: we can't just hope that our products alone will improve equity and fairness," wrote Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi in a blog post. "We must use our global breadth, our technology, and our data to help make change, faster—so that we become a more actively anti-racist company; a safer, more inclusive company and platform; and a faithful ally to all the communities we serve."

Uber is among several tech giants to say it'll make changes as well as pledge funds to groups battling racial injustice after the killing of George Floyd by police sparked protests across the US.

On Friday, Uber said it would commit a $10 million investment over the next two year to "advance the success of Black-owned small businesses by driving demand via promotions and other merchant support." UberEats will also extend a $0 delivery fee for Black-owned restaurants for the rest of 2020.

Like most Silicon Valley companies, Uber doesn't have a very diverse workforce. In the US, just 9% of its employees are Black, according to its latest diversity report. In leadership roles, those numbers get even lower, with only 3% of Black staff in those positions globally.

Uber on Friday said it plans to double Black representation in leadership by 2025 and will take steps to increase help advance the careers of people of color throughout the company.