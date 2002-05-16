U.S. puts wildlife images online

A unit of the Department of the Interior is putting online more than 2,000 photographs that had only been available as hard copies. The copyright-free pictures of fish and wildlife, wild lands, and wildlife conservation efforts are available for public use in high and low resolutions. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has made the pictures available to publishers, the media, teachers and students for several years. The agency is using the Web to serve more of the public and because it makes distribution "more economical and efficient," said Robyn Thorson, the service's assistant director of external affairs.