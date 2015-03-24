U.S. Cellular rings up LG G Flex 2 for March 26

Josh Miller/CNET

U.S. Cellular on Tuesday confirmed the LG G Flex 2 will soon join its smartphone portfolio. Arriving on March 26, the self-healing handset will be offered in Platinum Silver.

Introduced in January at the Consumer Electronics Show, the G Flex 2 runs Android 5.0 Lollipop and features a 5.5-inch display and 13-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilization. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor, the phone also boasts 32GB internal storage as well as a 3,000mAh battery.

Powerful enough to contend with other top Androids, the G Flex 2 also stands out because of its uniquely curved screen. Though not truly rugged, the handset can bend and flex under pressure, returning to its naturally curved state.

Toss your phone in a purse or pocket with keys and other items? Worry not, the protective, scratch-resistant coating found on the rear can heal itself from life's scuffs and scrapes. As we found in our review of the G Flex 2 , it's not unlike the finish on a new car.

U.S. Cellular customers can purchase the G Flex 2 online and in stores for $150 with a two-year service agreement. With an all-in, full retail sticker of $630, the phone shakes out to 20 monthly payments of $31.50 on the carrier's installment pricing.

Customers interested in taking advantage of installment pricing can terminate their current plan and port their number to shared connect plan. By doing so, U.S. Cellular will then pay off early termination fees up to $350 per line.